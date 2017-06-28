More Politics News

June 28, 2017 11:40 AM

Man shot by police after car chase gets 25 years in prison

The Associated Press
HILLSBORO, Ore.

A man shot by police after he and his wife led authorities on a car chase with three of their children in the backseat has been sentenced by an Oregon judge to 25 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2sR01fg) Joshua Luther admitted repeatedly firing a rifle at pursuing officers last October. His wife, Michelle Luther, was sentenced in April to 10 years in prison for her role as the getaway driver in the chase through suburban Portland.

It all began when Joshua Luther robbed a clerk at a southwest Portland motel. He took off with $70.

Luther was shot twice in the buttocks. "That's what I get for messing around," he said at Tuesday's court appearance in Hillsboro.

No officers were injured.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos