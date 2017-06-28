More Politics News

June 28, 2017 11:38 AM

Ohio budget with Medicaid trims up for vote in legislature

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A new two-year state budget slated for a vote in the Ohio legislature is setting up for a likely showdown over Medicaid expansion.

Ohio lawmakers in the Republican-controlled House and Senate are slated to vote on the budget Wednesday.

It includes a freeze on Medicaid expansion enrollment next year that could face a veto from Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

The governor's office says freezing Medicaid enrollment could mean that as many as 500,000 low-income adults will lose health insurance coverage.

Lawmakers are cutting it close this year. A committee with members from the House and Senate cleared the compromise budget plan late Tuesday.

The budget outlines spending for about $65 billion in state tax dollars and billions more in federal funds.

The governor must sign the budget by midnight Friday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos