The Latest: Former Arpaio underling testifies against him

The Latest on former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's trial on a criminal contempt-of-court charge for disobeying a 2011 court order (all times local):
3 p.m.
Another member of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's immigrant enforcement squad has testified against his old boss.
Sgt. Michael Trowbridge testified Wednesday that he witnessed a tense exchange in which a colleague complained to Arpaio that a command the sheriff had issued would have violated a judge's order.
Arpaio is charged with misdemeanor contempt of court for disobeying a federal judge's order to end his patrols that rounded up immigrants suspected of being in the U.S. illegally.
Trowbridge says he served in Arpaio's immigrant enforcement squad from March 2011 until March 2013, but was aware of the December 2011 order when it came out.
Trowbridge says no one explained the order in any great detail to him or other officers, but he realizes the policy of turning immigrants over to the feds violated the injunction.
____
1 p.m.
A one-time supervisor on former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's elite immigrant smuggling squad testified that he didn't know about a court order barring the sheriff's immigration patrols until 17 months after it was issued.
Lt. Brian Jakowinicz (jack-uh-WIN-ich) says his predecessor didn't mention the December 2011 order issued when he joined the squad in April 2012.
Jakowinicz says he learned about the order in May 2013.
Still, Jakowinicz received emails in 2012 on proposed training materials aimed at complying with the court order.
The materials weren't distributed to rank-and-file officers.
Arpaio blames his former lawyer Tim Casey for not approving the materials.
Jakowinicz testified Wednesday at Arpaio's criminal contempt trial.
____
10:45 a.m.
The third day of Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal trial on contempt-of-court charges featured testimony from a former member of his immigration enforcement unit.
Lt. Brian Jakowinicz (jack-uh-WIN-ich) worked on Arpaio's immigration squad from 2012 to 2013. The office had been ordered by a federal judge to stop rounding up immigrants during that time, but the officer says nothing changed.
He said Arpaio told him personally to keep handing over detained immigrants to the Border Patrol. Jakowinicz said Arpaio's exact words were — "I am the sheriff."
Arpaio is on trial for violating the judge's order to stop doing immigration enforcement. He faces possible jail time.
___
8:35 a.m.
A judge has denied former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's bid to call Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify at his criminal trial over his disobedience of a court order.
The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton rejects Arpaio's subpoena of Sessions.
Arpaio went on trial this week on a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge for defying the order to stop his immigration patrols.
He wanted to call Sessions to testify in his defense.
Session's agency is prosecuting Arpaio.
Arpaio's attorneys argued Sessions would have illustrated a contradiction between the 2011 order their client is charged with violating and the Trump administration's immigration policies.
Bolton concluded Sessions' views on immigration policies are irrelevant to what the government's policies were at the time the order was violated.
Prosecutors opposed calling Sessions to testify.
___
11:56 p.m.
The criminal trial of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is scheduled to resume Wednesday with a third day of testimony.
Arpaio is charged with misdemeanor contempt of court for defying a judge's 2011 order in a racial profiling case to stop his immigration patrols.
He has acknowledged prolonging the patrols, but he insists his disobedience was unintentional.
Prosecutors called Arpaio's former longtime publicist and a lawyer who represented Arpaio in the profiling case to testify Tuesday.
Former Arpaio spokeswoman Lisa Allen says her ex-boss wouldn't have violated the order because as a federal drug agent he has respect for the orders of federal judges.
Attorney Tim Casey testified that Arpaio's growing resistance to court orders led him to quit as the lawman's attorney.
Casey represented Arpaio in the profiling case for nearly six years.
