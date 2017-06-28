Ex-aide to Donnelly wins primary to succeed late senator

The former chief of staff to late state Sen. Kenneth Donnelly has won the Democratic primary to fill Donnelly's seat on Beacon Hill.
Unofficial returns show Cindy Friedman defeating state Rep. Sean Garballey and state education board member Mary Ann Stewart in Tuesday's voting. The district includes Arlington, Billerica, Burlington, much of Lexington and Woburn (WOO'-bern).
No Republican or independent candidates were on the primary ballot, so Friedman becomes the heavy favorite to win the seat in the July 25 special election. Green-Rainbow candidate Ian Jackson is also running.
Donnelly represented the district from 2009 until his death in April from a brain tumor.
The Lowell Sun (http://bit.ly/2tkzSGW ) reports Friedman unofficially received 7,037 votes, to 6,237 for Garballey and 408 for Stewart.
Friedman told supporters she was "incredibly honored."
