More Politics News

June 28, 2017 10:25 AM

Three Mile Island notifies regulators of intent to close

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

The owners of the Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island nuclear plant have formally notified regulators and a regional power grid operator of their previously announced intentions to close the plant.

LNP newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2slLkgM ) that Exelon Corp. sent a letter June 20 to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission saying the plant would be shut down around Sept. 30, 2019 due to "severe economic challenges."

Exelon criticized PJM Interconnection, a Pennsylvania-based electrical grid operator, in a May 30 letter to that company saying PJM has not adapted to changes in the energy market. It said market rules don't value the "clean, resilient" electricity provided the plant.

The plant was the site of the United States' worst commercial nuclear power accident, a 1979 partial core meltdown of one reactor. The other reactor is still in use.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos