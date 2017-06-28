More Politics News

June 28, 2017 10:23 AM

Young launches campaign for US Senate in Michigan

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. has launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in Michigan, calling himself a judge who will "lay down the law" in Washington.

The Republican said in a news release Wednesday he will seek the 2018 nomination for the seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat. He also plans a video announcement on Facebook.

The 66-year-old Young, who served on the high court for 17 years before stepping down in April, says he's "not a politician."

Lena Epstein, co-owner of Vesco Oil Corp., is also running for the Republican nomination.

Young last week disclosed his plans at a meeting of local Republicans in Midland. He has described himself as a black, conservative Republican — three words "almost never spoken in the English language."

