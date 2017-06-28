More Politics News

June 28, 2017 9:52 AM

Democrat Vinehout registers to run for governor

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Democratic state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout has registered to run for governor, the first step in officially launching a campaign.

Vinehout, of Alma, filed the paperwork on June 14 to register a campaign committee. Two days later, she told WEAU-TV in Eau Claire that it was too early to decide if she was going to run.

Vinehout did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Vinehout has been in the state Senate since 2007 and ran for governor in the 2012 recall attempt against Gov. Scott Walker. She finished a distant third in the primary and was considering running again in 2014 but decided against it after she was involved in a car crash.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman is branding Vinehout as a "tax-and-spend Madison liberal."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos