Fire chief and mayor at odds about closure of fire station

The mayor of a New Hampshire city says a fire station will not yet close despite a letter sent out by the fire chief announcing the closure.
Fire Chief Dan Goonan said Tuesday that he will close Station 9 in Manchester and reduce staff at another station after his budget request for the next fiscal year wasn't met.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tX05sn ) Goonan warned officials he would need to close a station if the budget shortfall wasn't addressed.
He says the station will close Saturday, and firefighters say it will increase response times.
Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas says the station will not shut down before he meets with the Board of Aldermen next week.
Comments