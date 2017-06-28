NY officials meet with US agencies, discuss lake flooding

Elected leaders from the upstate region have returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., where they met with federal officials to discuss the flooding along Lake Ontario's New York shoreline.
Among those making the trip to the nation's capital Tuesday was Cheryl Dinolfo, the executive for Monroe County, scene of the some of the worst flooding. She and other officials from areas hit by flooding met with members of the Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Rochester-area officials say they want Gov. Andrew Cuomo seek a federal disaster declaration for New York communities impacted by flooding that began with heavy spring rains.
Many upstate officials and lakefront property owners blame the flooding on the International Joint Commission, the U.S.-Canadian panel that controls the outflow of water from Lake Ontario.
