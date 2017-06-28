More Politics News

June 28, 2017 8:25 AM

Russian lawmakers mull blocking foreign media broadcasts

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russian lawmakers are considering ways to block foreign media broadcasts in Russian if they break the law.

The proposal is a tit-for-tat response to a bill introduced to the U.S. Congress in March that would give the Justice Department authority to investigate Russia's English-language RT for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. RT figured in a U.S. intelligence report about Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

Andrei Klimov, the head of a newly created panel of the upper house of the Russian parliament, said Wednesday it is pondering ways to oblige foreign media broadcasting in Russian to account for their activities in line with a Russian law on foreign agents.

Klimov added new legislation could authorize Russia's communications watchdog to block broadcasts if they violate the law.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos