More Politics News

June 28, 2017 7:04 AM

UN expert: Al-Jazeera should not be closed in Qatar standoff

The Associated Press
GENEVA

An U.N. human rights expert says it would be a "major blow against media pluralism" if Qatar shutters the Al-Jazeera network as demanded by other Arab states.

David Kaye says any such move by Qatar in exchange for a lifting of sanctions imposed by its neighbors would further dent media freedoms in a region that "already suffering from severe restrictions on reporting and media."

The demand is among 13 that Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates presented to Qatar as conditions for restoring air, sea and land traffic to the energy-rich Gulf country.

Kaye, the special rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion, appealed to the international community "to urge these governments not to pursue this demand against Qatar."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos