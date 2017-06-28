More Politics News

June 28, 2017 6:52 AM

Poland's anti-government leader Kijowski charged with fraud

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's prosecutors say they have charged the former leader of a massive anti-government movement with misappropriation of the movement's funds and false statements in its financial documents.

The former head of the Committee for the Defense of Democracy, Mateusz Kijowski, and the movement's former treasurer were being questioned by prosecutors Wednesday in Swidnica, in the southwest.

Spokesman for the prosecutors, Tomasz Orepuk, said the charges against Kijowski include taking some 121,000 zlotys (29,000 euros, $33,000) for IT services he did not provide. The charges carry up to eight years in prison.

Kijowski could not be immediately reached for comment. The movement voted in a new leader earlier this year.

