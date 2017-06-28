More Politics News

June 28, 2017 6:39 AM

Zimbabwe pastor and anti-government activist freed on bail

The Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean pastor and anti-government activist who was arrested for addressing protesting university students has been freed on bail.

Evan Mawarire was released Wednesday. He had been in police custody since Monday. He is charged with disorderly conduct in a public place and is free on $200 bail.

Mawarire rose to prominence in July 2016 when he used social media to organize the Zimbabwe's biggest anti-government protest in a decade.

He later left for the United States after a court dismissed charges against him, claiming his life was in danger. He returned to Zimbabwe in February.

He is due to appear in court on Sep. 25 on other charges of allegedly subverting a constitutionally elected government.

