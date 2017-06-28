The Latest: Hillsborough: May: families feel mixed emotions

FILE - In this April 17, 1989 file photo, floral tributes are placed by soccer fans at the 'Kop' end of Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, 2 days after the Hillsborough April 15 tragedy when fans surged forward during the cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium killing 96 people. British prosecutors on Wednesday June 28, 2017, are set to announce whether they plan to lay charges in the deaths of 96 people in the Hillsborough stadium crush _ one of Britain’s worst-ever sporting disasters. Peter Kemp, file AP Photo