Official says 150,000 erroneously listed on RI voter rolls

Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says about 150,000 people have been erroneously listed on the state's voter rolls.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2sZLdJS ) nearly 65,000 names have been removed since Gorbea took office in 2015, and another 30,000 have been marked as "inactive."
Gorbea says the errors are not fraud, but "inaccuracies." She says many people forget to tell voter registration officials once they have moved from the state.
Cleaning up the list has cost close to $60,000, with $38,000 spent sending official elections mailings to people who may have moved out of the state.
Gorbea says the list may never be perfect, but cleaning it is "critical to preserving the integrity of our elections."
