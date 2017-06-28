US envoy: China should allow Nobel laureate treatment abroad

U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, makes comments about pro-democracy activist and Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo during a photocall and remarks to journalists at the Ambassador's residence in Beijing, China, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The newly arrived U.S. ambassador in Beijing says the Nobel Peace Prize laureate should be allowed to get treatment outside China after he was diagnosed with cancer while imprisoned for subversion. Ng Han Guan AP Photo