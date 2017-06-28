FILE - The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, is seen Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington. President Donald Trump keeps taking time out from governing to run for re-election. On Wednesday night, he’ll attend his first 2020 campaign fundraiser, at his Washington hotel. He’s already spent five evenings at political rallies, always in front of an audience of thousands of fans who are selected by his campaign aides.
June 28, 2017 3:57 AM

Campaigner-in-chief: Trump's politicking raises ethics flags

By JULIE BYKOWICZ Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is attending his first re-election fundraiser Wednesday night, at his own hotel in Washington.

He's already spent five evenings on the road at political rallies, always in states that supported him in November and always in front of an audience of thousands of fans who are screened and selected by his campaign aides.

His historically early campaigning comes with clear fundraising benefits, but it has raised red flags. Government employees have inappropriately crossed over into campaign activities, tax dollars may be subsidizing some aspects of campaign events, and the president risks alienating Americans who did not vote for him.

The White House says it ensures political entities pay for campaign events and that employees don't run afoul of the rules preventing overtly political activities on government time.

