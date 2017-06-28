More Politics News

Millions in Nepal vote in second phase of local elections

The Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal

Millions of people in Nepal are voting in the second phase of local elections to choose municipal and village councils despite threats from ethnic groups that oppose the polls.

Security was stepped up in the election areas, but police say there have so far been no reports of election-related violence.

The local elections are being held in Nepal for the first time in two decades.

Voting was taking place Wednesday in three of the seven provinces in the Himalayan nation. Three other provinces held elections last month, and another will vote on Sept. 18.

Ethnic groups in southern Nepal are calling for a boycott of the polls, saying their demand for more territory in their province needs to be addressed first.

