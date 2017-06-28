Council hears from public about fatal shooting by police

Women speak at a public hearing on the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle City Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez, Chair of the Council's Safe Communities Committee

GESCNA) hosted a town hall forum in response to community calls for a public hearing around the recent death of Lyles. Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson shot and killed Lyles June 18 in front of three of her children after she called police to report a burglary and then allegedly confronted officers with kitchen knives.