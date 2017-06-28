FILE- In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence applauds during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Pence is scheduled to visit suburban Cleveland on Wednesday, June 28, to meet with small business owners.
June 28, 2017 12:53 AM

Pence to visit Cleveland area to hear from business owners

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit suburban Cleveland on Wednesday to meet with small business owners.

The White House says Pence will hear from business owners and their employees at Tendon Manufacturing Inc. The vice president also is expected to make formal remarks at the metal fabrication company.

The White House says Pence will discuss President Donald Trump's economic agenda and the administration's priorities for repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday delayed any voting on their health care overhaul, until after the Fourth of July recess. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that allows GOP leadership time to work to get enough votes.

