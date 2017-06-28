Maine governor headed to Washington as budget shutdown looms

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is headed to Washington, D.C., as a state budget shutdown looms large back home in Maine.
The Trump administration invited the governor to participate in an energy-themed event on Wednesday. LePage's office declined to provide details.
LePage has been fighting to lower energy costs, saying Maine's high energy costs are a major impediment to economic development.
LePage is a frequent visitor to the nation's capital this year. His most recent trip was to testify before a congressional panel about the Katahdin (kuh-TAH'-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument that he opposes.
Unlike previous governors, LePage's office doesn't publicize his schedule and rarely announces beforehand his travels for official business.
Comments