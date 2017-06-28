More Politics News

June 28, 2017 12:09 AM

Maine governor headed to Washington as budget shutdown looms

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is headed to Washington, D.C., as a state budget shutdown looms large back home in Maine.

The Trump administration invited the governor to participate in an energy-themed event on Wednesday. LePage's office declined to provide details.

LePage has been fighting to lower energy costs, saying Maine's high energy costs are a major impediment to economic development.

LePage is a frequent visitor to the nation's capital this year. His most recent trip was to testify before a congressional panel about the Katahdin (kuh-TAH'-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument that he opposes.

Unlike previous governors, LePage's office doesn't publicize his schedule and rarely announces beforehand his travels for official business.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos