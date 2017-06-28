State lawmakers to reconvene to try again on NYC school deal

Less than a week after they ended their regular session, New York lawmakers are returning to Albany to try again when it comes to extending mayoral control of schools in New York City.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo formally ordered the Senate and Assembly to reconvene Wednesday. The 15-year-old state policy giving Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio control over his city's schools expires Friday if lawmakers do nothing.
Many legislators also want the special session to focus on emergency funding for the city's subways, following another derailment Tuesday.
Lawmakers ended their work last week without a deal to extend mayoral control. Senate Republicans wanted to tie an extension to help for charter schools. Assembly Democrats balked and instead tied the renewal of mayoral control to the extension of local sales taxes.
