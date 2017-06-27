Review board wants another look at police shooting decision

FILE- In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, District Attorney Andrew Murray speaks during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., to announce that the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by officer Brent Vinson was justified. A review board Tuesday, June 27, 2017, found "substantial evidence of error" in a North Carolina police department's decision that the fatal shooting of a black man by an officer last year was justified and scheduled another hearing on the matter in August. The Charlotte Observer via AP, File Diedra Laird