Parent driver's education bill heads to Gov. Raimondo

A bill that would require the parents of teenagers learning how to drive to take their own driver's education class is heading to Gov. Gina Raimondo for approval.
WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2tgI5eI ) the proposed legislation passed the General Assembly on Monday. The bill would mandate a free course for parents of drivers under 18 years old.
Supporters say the bill will help make sure parents are knowledgeable about driving privileges with instructional permits and limited provisional licenses. Lawmakers also say teens are safer when parents are more educated on driving laws.
Critics say the law would be a parental burden and suggest a manual instead.
AAA Northeast supports the bill and has offered to be a course provider.
Raimondo will have to decide whether to sign or veto the bill.
