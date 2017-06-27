Sponsor: Judicial district rewrite idled for rest of session

A Republican effort to redraw North Carolina's electoral districts for local judges and prosecutors is being idled, at least for the rest of this year's General Assembly work session.
A House judicial redistricting bill set for floor debate Tuesday was pulled and sent to committee. Bill chief sponsor Rep. Justin Burr of Stanly County says there's not enough time to get it through the House and Senate before the Legislature's expected adjournment by this weekend.
Burr says there's a good chance the bill will be considered later this year. Republicans have suggested a special session may be called to redraw North Carolina's legislative districts because they've been struck down by federal judges.
Gov. Roy Cooper's budget veto and anticipated legislative override sets the stage for completing work before July 4.
