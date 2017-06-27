GOP eyes continuing resolution as budget talks still stalled

With negotiations between Republican and Democratic leaders stalled, GOP lawmakers are eyeing a continuing resolution to keep state government operating if no budget deal is reached this week.
Lawmakers are facing a gap of more than $350 million between estimated revenue and proposed spending for the fiscal year starting Saturday, according to Democratic Gov. John Carney's administration.
But budget talks between Republican and Democratic legislative leaders have bogged down amid disagreements over Democratic proposals to increase taxes on Delawareans and Republican demands that the state rein in spending.
Republican lawmakers said Tuesday that they are drafting legislation that would be introduced on the last night of session if attempts to agree on a budget are unsuccessful. The legislation would fund the state budget for July at current rates of spending.
