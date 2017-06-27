More Politics News

June 27, 2017 7:23 PM

Estates of Bernie Madoff's 2 sons to keep nearly $4 million

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A bankruptcy court filing shows the estates of Wall Street swindler Bernard Madoff's (MAY'-dawfz) two sons will get to keep nearly $4 million once about $18 million in assets is taken away as part of a legal settlement.

The settlement terms were contained in papers filed by a court-appointed trustee Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York. The deal leaves Mark Madoff's estate with $1.75 million and Andrew Madoff's estate with $2 million.

The brothers were business and regulatory managers at Bernard Madoff's private investment securities business.

Their dad admitted in 2009 that his multi-decade fraud cost thousands of investors roughly $20 billion they had trusted with him. The 79-year-old is serving a 150-year prison sentence.

Mark Madoff hanged himself in 2010. Andrew Madoff died of cancer in 2014.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos