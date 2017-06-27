More Politics News

June 27, 2017 6:04 PM

Recall against Stanford case judge would be 2 years later

By LINDA WANG Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Activists seeking to recall a judge who sentenced a former Stanford University swimmer to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman say they believe voters will still support the effort even though it wouldn't appear on the ballot until two years after the case drew national attention.

The activists took the first formal step on Monday to call for the removal of Judge Aaron Persky. Supporters filed paperwork with the Santa Clara County registrar of voters and now have 160 days to gather more than 50,000 signatures.

A group led by Stanford law professor Michele Dauber says Persky shows a long pattern of bias in cases involving sex crimes.

Recall opponents say reviews have found no evidence of misconduct or bias by the judge.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos