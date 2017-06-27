President Donald Trump, center, speaks as he meets with Republican senators on health care in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Seated with him, from left, are Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.
June 27, 2017 5:58 PM

Trump group's aggressive health care moves irritate GOP

By JULIE BYKOWICZ Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Some Republicans are blaming an outside group supporting President Donald Trump for the unexpected delay Tuesday of a vote on a Senate health care proposal.

America First Policies spent four days on a pull-no-punches campaign against Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, beginning shortly after he surprised members of his own party with a Friday afternoon press conference denouncing the Senate plan as written.

America First is a politically active nonprofit run by a former White House aide and Trump campaign veterans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told White House chief of staff Reince Priebus that the group's attacks were "beyond stupid," according to a Republican with knowledge of the exchange. The person demanded anonymity to share the private conversation.

So far, the group is standing by its ads.

