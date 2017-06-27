Bill to expand 'revenge porn' law gets final legislative OK

The General Assembly has given final approval to expand North Carolina's "revenge porn" law to cases beyond those where the people already had relationships.
The House voted unanimously Tuesday to accept changes approved by the Senate last week, sending the bill to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.
Current law makes it illegal for someone to disclose nude or sexual images of a person without the person's consent and with the intent to identify the person and cause harm.
The bill would extend the penalties to cases involving strangers and would punish anyone who obtained such images without the permission of the person in the image.
It also calls to study whether the proposal should include instances in which a person's image is superimposed onto another image containing nude or sexual content.
Comments