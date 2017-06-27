Biden says he learned a lot as only white lifeguard at pool

In the summer of 1962, a 19-year-old Joe Biden rejected more activities and took a job as a lifeguard at a city pool in Delaware's largest city.
The former vice president wrote in his book he was the only white lifeguard — and one of the few white people at the Wilmington pool at all.
Biden said he learned a lot about the struggles black people faced when segregation was still a reality.
Biden made his remarks Monday at the pool, which was renamed the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center.
The dozen black lifeguards Biden worked with treated him as an equal.
Delaware Gov. John Carney said at the ceremony that Biden's experience as a lifeguard was the start of his commitment to civil rights
