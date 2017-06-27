Trump administration moves to withdraw clean-water rule

FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration is taking steps to roll back an Obama administration policy that protected more than half the nation’s streams from pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday outlined a process for rescinding a 2015 regulation that defines which waterways are covered under the Clean Water Act. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo