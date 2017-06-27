State lawmakers begin voting frenzy as session ends

Rhode Island state lawmakers are working to pass dozens of bills in the final days before they adjourn for the year.
The legislation includes union-backed measures to extend public employee labor contract agreements after they've expired, and to allow firefighters and police officers to get disability pensions if they have an illness.
The Democratic-controlled state House of Representatives has suspended many of its procedural rules as it tries to rush to a close, allowing bills to move from committees to the House floor with little public notice. The Democratic-controlled Senate also voted to suspend its rules Tuesday.
Republicans are objecting to many of the bills and the process to fast-track them.
"They do this stuff at the very end of the session so that nobody can get momentum to fight it," said Republican House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, in an interview. "We have a week in June when most people are going to go on vacation to mount any defense against it."
Democratic leaders counter that the bills were already vetted in public hearings earlier in the year.
___
DISABILITY PENSIONS
A bill that was moving to a scheduled vote in the state House of Representatives on Tuesday night would expand accidental disability retirement benefits for firefighters and police officers. Current benefits cover on-the-job injuries, but the legislation would add any illness sustained while in performance of duty. Several of the bill's Democratic co-sponsors are former police officers.
___
FARM WEDDINGS
The House voted 45-23 after an hourlong debate Tuesday to pass a bill that would protect farm owners who want to host non-agricultural events such as weddings, concerts and festivals. The legislation would block local town governments from restricting such events as long as they aren't a safety hazard.
Voting against it were Republicans and several Democrats who criticized a proposal they said would usurp local government authority and harm rural communities that want to preserve their agricultural character against noisy parties.
Proponents say it would help Rhode Island adapt to an experience-based "new economy" that capitalizes on the state's coastal beauty. Democratic Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi objected to what he said was an "unfounded fear that this could turn into a Woodstock."
___
'PERPETUAL' CONTRACTS
A bill moving to a vote in the full House of Representatives would require that labor contracts with school teachers and municipal employees be continued after they expire until a successor agreement is reached. Critics have derided it as allowing "perpetual" union contracts. Some mayors have opposed it.
The bill's sponsor, Democratic state Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson, says extending labor agreements "provides an equal playing field" and keeps municipal governments honest, so they don't kick negotiations down the road. The bill is not yet scheduled for a vote.
