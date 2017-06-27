More Politics News

June 27, 2017 3:12 PM

Ill 14-year-old flown from cruise ship off Virginia

The Associated Press

The U.S. Coast Guard says it took a sick teenager off a cruise ship more than 300 miles from Maryland's coast and flew him by to a hospital in Virginia.

Authorities say in a news release that the 14-year-old was a passenger on the Norwegian Breakaway. The boy developed symptoms of appendicitis Tuesday morning while the ship was east of Ocean City, Maryland.

The Coast Guard says a helicopter was sent from the Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to the ship.

The helicopter crew hoisted the teen from the cruise ship and took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

