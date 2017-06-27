More Politics News

June 27, 2017 1:40 PM

Indiana mayor questions trail plan funding, maintenance

The Associated Press
ANDERSON, Ind.

An environmental group fighting a stalled proposed reservoir in central Indiana has lined up backing from four mayors for its alternative plan of a recreation trail.

But Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is withholding support of the Mounds Greenway, the proposed trail along the White River between Muncie and Indianapolis. He says there are several unanswered questions about funding and maintenance.

Broderick tells The Herald Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2sMLHnX ) that trail system maintenance is expensive and that he'd be more interested in the project if the Hoosier Environmental Council received some grant funding.

Supporters say the greenway would preserve the river and conserve 2,300 acres of land. It's estimated to cost up to $40 million.

The trail is being presented as an alternative to the $450 million Mounds Lake Reservoir project, which would dam the river in Anderson.

