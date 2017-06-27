More Politics News

June 27, 2017 1:36 PM

With wind farm moratorium, renewable energy deal in doubt

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Legislation agreed upon by North Carolina renewable energy interests and Duke Energy to extend the utility's requirements to use more alternative power appears to be in jeopardy as a key senator repeats his attempts to delay wind energy permits through 2020.

A bill that passed the House with the support of many groups would change how Duke Energy purchases electricity through solar, biomass and other options.

But the Senate version of the measure adds a moratorium on wind facility permits. Sen. Harry Brown of Jacksonville says the wait would give time for an outside group to complete a map laying out locations where wind farms could harm operations from eastern North Carolina military installations.

Lobbyists for renewable energy trade organizations oppose the updated measure, saying the moratorium is unnecessary.

