June 27, 2017 1:36 PM

Feinstein: Bill would cut care for 4 million Californians

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein says up to 4 million people in California would lose health coverage over the next decade under Senate Republicans' health care bill.

California's senior senator said Tuesday that 1.6 million Californians would lose coverage next year. By 2026, she says the state would lose $24 billion in federal money for Medi-Cal, a health care plan for the poor.

Feinstein spoke to reporters on a call with fellow Democrats Gov. Jerry Brown and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Brown says the bill would eliminate funding for drug treatment, exacerbating homelessness and crime.

The bill would roll back much of President Barack Obama's health care law. Republicans hope to pass it this week.

The Democrats did not explain how they reached their calculation, or how it would affect the state budget.

