Legal battle to void law that axed ethnic studies resumes

A legal battle over an ethnic studies program at an Arizona school district resumed in court seven years after a state law led to the program's demise.
The Arizona Daily Star reported (http://bit.ly/2tgO2Iw ) Monday the issue is whether state officials had discriminatory intent in enacting and enforcing the 2010 law that bans ethnic studies programs in the Tucson Unified School District that promote the overthrow of the federal government, resentment toward a race or class of people, advocate for ethnic solidarity and are designed primarily for pupils of a particular ethnic group.
A group of independent district educators and students argued the law violated their constitutional rights.
The district's Mexican American Studies program was found by the Arizona Department of Education to have violated the law and shut down.
