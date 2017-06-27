More Politics News

June 27, 2017 12:09 PM

The Latest: Trial date set for California suit against Cosby

The Associated Press
SANTA MONICA, Calif.

The Latest on a California lawsuit claiming Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenage girl more than 40 years ago (all times local):

8:57 a.m.

A California court has tentatively set a July 30, 2018, date for trial of a lawsuit that accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion more than 40 years ago.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court judge set the distant date because Pennsylvania prosecutors are expected to retry a criminal case against Cosby following a jury deadlock less than two weeks ago.

In the California case, Judy Huth accuses the comedian of forcing her to perform a sex act on him in a bedroom at the mansion around 1974, when she was 15.

The Pennsylvania case alleges Cosby drugged and molested a Temple University worker.

Cosby's legal team declared victory after the mistrial.

___

The stage for Bill Cosby's next trial shifts to California.

A hearing is scheduled Tuesday in Santa Monica to set a trial date in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a teen at the Playboy Mansion more than 40 years ago.

Judy Huth accuses the comedian of forcing her to perform a sex act on him in a bedroom at the mansion around 1974, when she was 15.

The hearing comes less than two weeks after a Pennsylvania jury deadlocked on criminal charges against Cosby on charges he drugged and molested a Temple University worker.

Cosby's legal team declared victory after the Pennsylvania mistrial, though prosecutors have vowed to retry him.

The Los Angeles Superior Court judge could delay setting a trial date until after Cosby is retried.

