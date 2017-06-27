More Politics News

June 27, 2017 12:13 PM

Military post tweets it's on lockdown, possible shooter

The Associated Press
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

A military installation in Alabama says in a tweet it is on lockdown amid reports of a possible active shooter.

Redstone Arsental spokesman Christopher Colster tells WAFF-TV that officials got reports of an active shooter on the base near Huntsville Tuesday morning. He says there are no confirmed casualties.

Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville tweeted Tuesday that it is on lockdown. The base said on its Facebook page Monday that it would be conducting an active shooter training exercise this week.

