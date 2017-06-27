More Politics News

June 27, 2017 12:03 PM

Immigration lawyer: Supreme Court decision still a win

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

An immigration attorney who helped a Cleveland Clinic medical resident refused entry to the U.S. under a Trump administration order in January says the limited ban allowed by the Supreme Court is still a "win" for those opposed to the ban.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to go forward with a limited version of its ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries.

Immigration attorney David Leopold helped secure the return of Sudanese national Suha Abushamma to Cleveland and says he's happy that students like Abushamma won't be affected by the court's decision.

Leopold is concerned the court's decision could hurt refugees and is disappointed that the court didn't let prior injunctions stand.

The justices will hear full arguments in October.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing 1:09

U.S. charges Guantánamo detainee with 2002 Bali bombing

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos