The Latest: DOJ disappointed with crime victim ruling

The Latest on a state Supreme Court ruling that the Crime Victims Rights Board can't discipline judges (all times local):
11:05 a.m.
Wisconsin Department of Justice officials say they're disappointed with a state Supreme Court ruling that the Crime Victims Rights Board can't discipline judges.
The court ruled Tuesday that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge James Duvall properly dismissed a board complaint against Eau Claire County Circuit Judge William Gabler.
A sexual assault victim had complained to the board that Gabler's decision to delay sentencing her attacker in 2012 violated her right to a speedy disposition of the case. The board found Gabler was subject to its jurisdiction as a public employee and he violated the victim's rights.
Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote that no entity other than the judicial branch can reprimand or discipline judges.
The board is attached to the DOJ. Agency spokesman Johnny Koremenos says the ruling is disappointing and the agency is still assessing the ruling's impact on victims.
9:15 a.m.
The state Supreme Court says a board that investigates violations of crime victims' rights can't take any action against judges.
The court ruled Tuesday that Eau Claire County Circuit Judge James Duvall properly dismissed a Crime Victims Rights Board complaint against Eau Claire County Circuit Judge William Gabler.
A sexual assault victim had complained to the board that Gabler's decision to delay sentencing her attacker in 2012 violated her right to a speedy disposition of the case. The board found Gabler was subject to its jurisdiction as a public employee and he violated the victim's rights.
Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote that no entity other than the judicial branch can reprimand or discipline judges.
A spokesman for the state Department of Justice, which represented the board, didn't immediately return a message.
