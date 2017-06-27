More Politics News

June 27, 2017 12:03 PM

Florida Gov. Scott cautious about health care overhaul

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is in Washington D.C. to discuss the Senate health care bill, although he hasn't been clear yet about whether he supports or opposes it.

Scott is meeting Tuesday with Vice President Pence and other top officials including U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The former health care executive and Republican governor has suggested possible changes to the Senate bill.

Scott, who may run for U.S. Senate next year, said on Fox News that the Senate bill is better than the current health care overhaul pushed into law by President Barack Obama.

But the governor suggested that it may be better if Congress took small steps initially instead of passing a comprehensive bill. Scott says he wants to eliminate taxes tied to the overhaul.

