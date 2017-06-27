Dean Flake, father of Arizona senator, dies at 85

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake is mourning the loss of his father, Dean Flake.
The Republican senator announced his father's passing with a Twitter post on Monday evening.
"The finest man I've ever known passed away today, Dean Flake. My hero, my idol, my father," the senator wrote.
Dean Flake, a former rancher and mayor of Snowflake, Arizona, was 85. The town was named after the Flake family and is where the senator grew up.
A spokesman for the senator said he was in Snowflake on Tuesday but will be in Washington on Wednesday to vote on the motion to proceed on the health care bill.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been scheduled.
Sen. John McCain said in a statement that Dean Flake dedicated his life to his family.
"A beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Dean Flake devoted his life to family, raising his 11 children on a ranch, surrounded by their cousins, and teaching them the importance working hard and being humble," McCain said.
Dean Flake served on the Board of Arizona State Parks and was a bishop at his church.
The Flakes are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
