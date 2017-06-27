More Politics News

June 27, 2017 11:58 AM

Sheriff's deputy, 4 others injured during pursuit, crash

The Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont.

A Montana sheriff's deputy and four people who fled a traffic stop were injured after a chase through Billings ended in a rollover crash.

Police Sgt. Pat Curry says a Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle late Monday on the suspicion that the driver was impaired. The driver pulled over, but then sped off.

Sheriff Mike Linder says at one point the fleeing vehicle turned into a cul-de-sac. Patrol cars attempted to block the SUV, but the driver went around the parked cars onto the grass and tried to run over a deputy. He was knocked down and hit his head. Linder says the deputy fired two rounds at the suspect's car. No one was hit.

The driver and three female passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash about six miles (10 kilometers) from where the deputy was hurt.

