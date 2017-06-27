More Politics News

June 27, 2017 11:52 AM

City lawyer: Nashville sanctuary city-like bid unenforceable

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Nashville's attorney says a proposal to adopt "sanctuary city"-like standards is unenforceable.

Metro Nashville Director of Law Jon Cooper's opinion Tuesday says the city council can't prohibit the constitutionally elected sheriff who runs jails from cooperating with federal authorities on immigration.

As a result, Mayor Megan Barry said the council should reconsider if the proposal is appropriate or necessary now.

Barry says Sheriff Daron Hall plans to continue honoring federal government detainer requests regardless.

Unless required under federal or state law or court order, the proposal says Nashville couldn't use its resources to help enforce federal immigration laws, respond to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests or review someone's citizenship.

It says Nashville will only honor immigration-related detention requests under warrants.

A final council vote is slated for July 8.

