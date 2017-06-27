This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping. Zhang was about a month into a yearlong appointment at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign when she disappeared June 9, 2017.
This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. Police said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman from a central Illinois university town, as a kidnapping. Zhang was about a month into a yearlong appointment at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign when she disappeared June 9, 2017. Courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department via AP)
June 27, 2017 7:19 PM

FBI locates car related to missing Chinese scholar case

The Associated Press
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.

The FBI says it has located the car that a missing Chinese scholar studying at the University of Illinois was last seen getting into earlier this month.

The FBI said in a Tuesday statement that it's received "numerous leads" regarding the black Saturn Astra and won't need any further information on the vehicle. Authorities also said they've developed "several additional leads" in the investigation.

FBI spokesman Brad Ware declined to give further details.

Twenty-six-year-old Yingying Zhang's disappearance has been labeled a kidnapping, but police haven't ruled out other scenarios. Surveillance video on June 9 showed her getting into the vehicle.

Her relatives have traveled to the central Illinois school and are staying in university housing as the search continues.

Local police and the FBI say the case is top priority.

