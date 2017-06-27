More Politics News

June 27, 2017 10:42 AM

Virginia says liquor stores will be open on July Fourth

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Liquor stores in Virginia will be open on the July Fourth holiday.

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says in a statement that its stores will open as regularly scheduled on the July Fourth holiday. But stores will close early at 6 p.m.

Virginia is one of over a dozen states nationwide where the state government manages the sale and distribution of liquor, and state ABC stores are the only stores in Virginia where customers can purchase liquor.

Virginia has 366 liquor stores throughout the state.

