June 27, 2017 10:32 AM

US says Myanmar no longer among worst on human trafficking

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The United States is removing Myanmar (mee-an-MAWR') from its list of the world's worst offenders on human trafficking.

The State Department is upgrading Myanmar in its annual trafficking report from "Tier 3" to the "watch list." Myanmar is being promoted for its efforts against recruitment of child soldiers and its first prosecution of government officials under a human trafficking law. Still, the decision is likely to draw concern from human rights groups who say Myanmar hasn't sufficiently improved.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is unveiling the report to Congress in a ceremony Tuesday. Ivanka Trump also plans to attend.

The U.S. is also downgrading China to Tier 3, the lowest ranking. Both Myanmar and Iraq are being removed from a list of countries that use and recruit child soldiers.

