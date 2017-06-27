Health care bill could cost Hawaii billions in Medicaid

According to the state's program administrator, the approval of the U.S. Senate's recently unveiled health care plan would force a $2 billion reduction in Hawaii's Medicaid program over the next ten years.
Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2sWIZux ) a Congressional Budget Office report issued Monday shows the plan, which significantly reduces the federal government's contributions into the Medicaid program, could cause an additional 22 million Americans to become uninsured if the measure were to pass — 15 million of them within the next 18 months.
According to state Medicaid officials, 350,000 people in Hawaii are currently on Medicaid, or about one in every four residents.
GOP leaders in the Senate say they want to try and schedule a vote on the measure sometime before Friday.
